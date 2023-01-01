Marina Abramović to join special talks in Bangkok on Jan 25

Serbian conceptual and performance artist Marina Abramović is scheduled to participate in special talks at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok on January 25.

The talks on “History of Long Durational Work and Marina Abramović Institute (MAI)” are a part of Bangkok Art Biennale 2022 (BAB 2022), an international contemporary art festival, which is held every two years.







The festival, which showcases more than 200 contemporary artworks from 73 artists worldwide, kicked off on October 22 this year and will end on February 23, 2023. It is now taking place at eleven locations in Bangkok, as well as online at www.virtualvenue.bkkartbiennale.com.

Abramović claimed that her works that are now being exhibited at QSNCC, such as Sea Punishing, 8 Lessons on Emptiness, City of Angels, and Boat Emptying, strongly support the notion of “Chaos: Calm” that is being presented by BAB 2022.







Abramović said her special talks will also include images and films of performance art as well as explanations of the relationship between performance art and media.

For more information on Abramović’s special talks, please visit www.ticketmelon.com/bangkokartbiennale/worksofartandmai or Bangkok Art Biennale’s Facebook page. (NNT)























