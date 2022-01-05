Manila prohibits unvaccinated residents from going outside

On January 3, the Metro Manila Council (MMC) passed Resolution No. 22-01 urging the passage of local ordinances, prohibiting unvaccinated individuals from going outside their accommodations, except for necessary trips.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority MMDA Chair Benhur Abalos said the new restrictions launched were to enhance community quarantine, but it is only applied to unvaccinated people. The new measures are in effect while Metro Manila is under level 3 or higher against COVID-19. The government task force responsible for the pandemic prevention declared the National Capital Region under alert level 3 from January 3 to 15.







As the resolution passed, cities and municipalities are barring unvaccinated people from indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants and other food establishments, and from leisure or a visit to malls, hotels, sports stadiums, and other similar facilities.

The unvaccinated residents are also prohibited from domestic travel via public land, sea, and air transportation, except for buying essential goods and services such as food and water, for work or medical and health reasons. Whenever they are asked by officials during the trip, they must present proof to support and justify each trip.



Unvaccinated individuals going to work are also required to undergo an RT-PCR or a swab ATK test every two weeks, at their own expense. These measures also cover unvaccinated people who reside outside Metro Manila but work in or travel to the capital region.

Penalties were also attached to the latest measures. Those found violating the measures can be subject to fines from 20,000 – 50,000 pesos or up to 6 months of imprisonment.

Mr. Abalos assured the public that once Metro Manila is back to a lower alert level, the restrictions controlling unvaccinated residents would be lifted. (NNT)




























