Thailand to roll out household expense reduction campaigns

The Prime Minister has urged government officials to remain active with anti-Covid measures, while thanking everyone for their efforts in preventing transmissions over the New Year holidays.

At the weekly Cabinet’s meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha told his ministers it was necessary for the government to remain stringent with the existing COVID-19 measures because the Omicron variant poses a new challenge for countries around the world.







He urged related agencies to prepare treatment facilities and medications for a potential new wave while asking the general public to regularly test themselves using antigen test kits.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister thanked all officials for their efforts in keeping the spread of COVID-19 at bay, while pleading with the general public to heed the government’s advice.



The premier also asked ministries to roll out more economic stimulus and household expense reduction campaigns including discounts on electricity bills, low-interest loans, tourism promotion campaigns, and co-pay allowances. (NNT)



























