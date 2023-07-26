Man sentenced to 6 months for torturing famous CMU dog

The Chiang Mai Provincial Court has sentenced a man to six months in jail for torturing “P’Tia Morchor”, a beloved dog of Chiang Mai University students and staff members. After the court’s ruling, fans, who cherished the university’s beloved canine companion embraced each other, overwhelmed with joy.

The dog’s owner, Somsak Chaiyawong and officials from Watchdog Thailand Foundation said the court sentenced Pol Cpl Parinya to six months in jail on charges of animal cruelty, while dropping charges related to a nighttime theft due to insufficient evidence.







The attorney representing Watchdog Thailand said that the court found substantial evidence, including surveillance camera footage and various witnesses, convincing enough to establish that the defendant had caused harm and committed cruelty leading to the death of P’Tia. It is believed that the defendant will apply for and continue to fight the case in the Appeals Court.







“P’Tia,” the famous and beloved dog of Chiang Mai University students went missing on May 4, 2020, only to be found dead and abandoned in the grass by the roadside on May 7. The incident shocked students and fans alike.

Footage from CCTVs on CMU’s campus showed the dog being driven on a motorcycle on the night of May 4.

The case garnered significant attention from society and has deeply touched animal lovers. Many believe that the dog was deliberately targeted and subjected to cruel treatment, resulting in an uproar demanding justice.







Pol Cpl Parinya acknowledged charges on May 28, 2020 which involved theft during nighttime and animal cruelty without just cause. However, he denied the charge of theft and only admitted to taking P’Tia out for a ride, which ended tragically in an accident

After a thorough investigation and the submission of charges to the Chiang Mai Provincial Court, the public prosecutor decided to file a lawsuit. Subsequently, both parties presented 23 witnesses before the court rendered its judgment today. (TNA)

















