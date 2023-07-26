Over 3,000 firearms seized in crackdowns on illicit arms trade nationwide

The police have announced the results of the operations to crack down on illegal firearms after they conducted searches at 1,658 locations across the country and seized more than 3,000 firearms, along with over 160,000 rounds of ammunition.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Samran Nuanma, Deputy Commander of the National Police and Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watnakhonbancha, head of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau held a press conference on the three- month operations, beginning from July 1. The key objective was to eliminate illegal firearms, war weapons, and ammunition traded online, as well as addressing offenses involving influential figures and hired gunmen.







On July 21, the CCIB conducted searches at 1,658 locations, targeting online firearms traders, resulting in the arrests of 966 suspects. The police seized 811 unregistered firearms and 99 registered firearms belonging to others, along with 44,540 rounds of ammunition, two grenades, and 6,239 methamphetamine pills.

During the operation, the police encountered Mr. Boom, 28 a suspect in illegal drug cases. When the police attempted to search his house, he fled on a motorcycle and opened fire, leading the police to retaliate, causing his death. Upon inspecting his body, a 9mm pistol, one M67 grenade, and two smoke grenades were found in his bag.







Throughout the operations from July 1 to July 21, a total of 3,016 suspects were arrested, and more than 3,120 firearms were seized, along with over 163,880 rounds of ammunition, 2 grenades, and 6,239 methamphetamine pills. (TNA)





















