Pattaya receives prestigious ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standard Award

Pattaya, Thailand – Thitiphan Petchtrakul, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, beamed with pride as she accepted the coveted certification for Thailand’s ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standard for the year 2022-24. The prestigious award ceremony, held at the Grand Ballroom of Asia Hotel in Bangkok on July 25, was graced by the presence of Naphin Srisampang, Assistant Minister of Tourism and Sports.







Renowned for its lively tourism offerings, Pattaya, an Emerald Jewel of Southeast Asia, has now earned well-deserved recognition for meeting the rigorous criteria set by the ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standard. This esteemed accreditation underlines the city’s unwavering commitment to cleanliness, environmental sustainability, and exceptional tourism services, all aligned with international benchmarks.







The ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standard is an integral part of ASEAN’s strategic plan for tourism in the region. Member countries are required to undergo thorough evaluation and certification to meet this standard. The certification encompasses a range of crucial aspects, including the Green Hotel Standard, ASEAN Spa Service Standard, ASEAN Homestay Standard, ASEAN Public Toilet Standard, ASEAN Community-Based Tourism Standard, and, of course, the ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standard.







The recipients of the prestigious ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standard certification for the year included:

Green Hotel Standard: Pattaya and three other cities in Chonburi province have received three years of certification, commencing from January 1, 2022, until December 31, 2024. A total of 38 hotels in the province, including prominent establishments like Ravindra Beach Resort and Spa, Red Planet Pattaya, The Bayview Pattaya, Siam Bayshore Resort Pattaya, Ana Anan Resort and Villa Pattaya, and Oakwood Hotel and Residence Sriracha, have been recognized for their exemplary green practices.

ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standard: Pattaya City has secured the ASEAN Clean Tourist City Standard certification for three years, beginning on January 1, 2022, until December 31, 2024. Joining Pattaya are three other distinguished cities: Khon Kaen Municipality, Koh Mak Sub-district Administrative Organization, and Nakhon Si Thammarat Municipality.























