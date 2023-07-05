Man killing 12-year-old girl with baseball bat in Bangkok arrested

Police will take the alleged murderer who killed a 12-year-old girl to reenact the crime after the man was arrested yesterday.

The man, the boyfriend of the girl's relative confessed to beating Arisa, nicknamed "Nong Mai" to death with a baseball bat inside a house in the Phaholyothin area. The suspect then placed the girl's body into an ice container and covered it with soil and cement before fleeing the scene.







Yesterday evening, the police arrested the suspect, Yuthana, 29, at a room in Din Daeng district before bringing him to Bang Khen Police Station for questioning.

Yuthana confessed to killing the girl, claiming that the girl stole and ate his food supplements he stocked for online sales. In a fit of rage, he struck her ten times with a baseball bat until she lay motionless. He believed she was dead and concealed the body for fear of punishment but denied any sexual assault. He admitted that he initially planned to dismember the body but couldn't do it.



The girl's mother, Trirat Meepao retrieved her daughter's body to be taken to a funeral at her hometown in Uthai Thani Province. Filled with grief, she revealed that she used to work in Bangkok but had to quit her job to take care of her bedridden mother in Uthai Thani. She entrusted her daughter's care to a relative named Min in Bangkok. Although she previously asked her daughter to live with her in Uthai Thani, the girl chose to stay with Min and to study in Bangkok. Unfortunately, the girl was assaulted and killed by Min's boyfriend. (TNA)






















