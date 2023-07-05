Cop charged with drink driving, causing 2 deaths in Ayutthaya

A police officer has been charged with drink driving and is facing disciplinary action after a fatal accident in Ayutthaya resulted in two deaths and two injuries.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Archayan Kraithong, the police spokesman said upon investigation, it was found that the responsible police officer was Pol Sub-Lt Atthakorn, Deputy Inspector for Suppression and Prevention of the Wang Noi Police Station. He was driving a pickup truck while intoxicated and collided with motorcycles, causing two fatalities and two injuries. The incident took place on the road adjacent to Raphiphat Canal in Wang Noi district on July 4 at 04:30 am.







After the incident, investigators collected evidence and CCTV footage, and measured the alcohol level. Pol Sub-Lt Atthakorn was found to have an alcohol level of 130 milligrams, exceeding the legal limit.

The National Police Chief, Pol. Gen. Damrongsak Kittiprapas ordered the commander of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Provincial Police to oversee the investigation.

The investigators have filed charges against the police officer, accusing him of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of others and causing harm to others. In addition, the Wang Noi Police Station has considered taking disciplinary action against the offender.

The police spokesperson also said the national police chief has emphasized the need for a thorough investigation based on the evidence, even if the perpetrator is a police officer.The police will handle this case impartially without any assistance. The victims can have confidence in the police’s work, as they will receive justice in accordance with the legal process, without any doubt of favoritism towards anyone. (TNA)























