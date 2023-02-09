Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim arrives in Bangkok for official visit

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Bangkok for an official visit to Thailand as guests of the Thai government during February 9-10, as part of introductory tour to ASEAN countries.

Mr Anwar, his spouse and delegates arrived in Bangkok this afternoon, received by Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Foreign Affairs, Don Pramudwinai.

The welcome ceremony of Mr Anwar will be later held in front of the Thai Khufah Building at the Government House.







He will then signs a guest book and sees the souvenirs that both countries give to each other at Outer Ivory Room, Thai Khu Fa Building.

The plenary meeting between Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and Mr Anwar will be held at Bhakdi Bordin Building.

The two leaders are expected to discuss cooperation on the promotion and integration of economic development in the Thai-Malaysian border area, particularly the five southern provinces of Thailand and the four northern states of Malaysia.







These include connectivities in trade, investment and infrastructure; the acceleration to achieve the bilateral trade target of US$30 billion by 2025 through existing bilateral mechanisms to enhance trade facilitation and reduce barriers; and the promotion of cooperation in potential industries such as rubber, halal food and energy as well as in new areas such as digital economy and green technology.

Both sides will also exchange views on regional and international developments to jointly address new challenges and stimulate post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

The two leaders are also scheduled to witness the MOU signing ceremony and deliver a joint press conference at Inner Santi Maitree Building.

After the ceremony, General Prayut and Mr Anwar will visit an art and handicraft exhibition at the Central Hall of Santi Maitree Building.

In the evening, General Prayut will host a dinner for the Prime Minister of Malaysia and spouse at Outer Santi Maitree Building.







According to Malaysia’s Bernama news agency, on the second day of his visit, Anwar is scheduled to give a speech on “The Future of ASEAN” during a meeting with the captains of industry and the business community, followed by a networking lunch.

He would also join the congregation to perform Friday prayers at the Islamic Centre of Thailand.

Mr Anwar is scheduled to depart home on Friday at 5pm (local time). This is Anwar’s fourth international official visit after Indonesia, Brunei and Singapore since taking office on Nov 24 last year. (TNA)



























