Thai woman confirmed dead in Türkiye massive earthquake

In the aftermath of the massive earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria, reports have confirmed that at least one Thai national has been found dead in the Turkish city of Iskenderun.

The identity of the victim, a Thai woman, has not been disclosed.

Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai has visited the residence of the Turkish ambassador to Thailand, Serap Ersoy, to represent the Thai government in expressing condolences for all victims and their families.







The death toll reported on Wednesday rose to over 12,000 people, with fears that the number may increase as rescue workers continue to search through the rubble of collapsed buildings. One UN official warned that thousands of children may have lost their lives in the disaster.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has since declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces.







The 7.8 magnitude earthquake was followed by a second tremor, nearly as powerful, hours later. It caused widespread destruction, leaving thousands of buildings, including hospitals, schools, and apartment blocks, in ruins. The quake has injured tens of thousands of people and left countless homeless in Turkey and northern Syria.

Rescue efforts are being hindered by destroyed roads, poor weather conditions, and a lack of resources and heavy equipment. Some affected areas are also without fuel and electricity. (NNT)



























