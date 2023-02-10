38 films to be screened at CCCL Film Festival

Changing Climate Changing Lives (CCCL) Film Festival will organize the 3rd annual CCCL Film Festival, on February 18-19, 2023 at the Alliance Française Bangkok. This year’s film festival will spotlight 38 groundbreaking films about climate change selected from 16 countries. Of the 38 titles, 21 short films are from Thailand, 16 short films are from Asian countries, 3 international films including France, United Kingdom and Canada.







The lineup includes the 95th Academy Award nominated short film “Haulout” directed by Maxim Chakilev and Evgenia Arbugaeva, “Watch the fire or burn inside it” directed by Jonathan Vinel and Caroline Poggi, the latest shorts “Pad Thai” from the CCCL’s first winner Weeraya Vichayaprasertkul and a feature documentary “The magnitude of all things” directed by Jennifer Abbott.







In addition to the film screening, all attendees will be able to experience the art exhibition showcasing artworks from emerging young artists from different regions of Thailand and a Roundtable Discussion on “Visualizing Climate Change Stories” combining young artists, professional filmmakers and climate experts.



The CCCL Film Festival will also host an award ceremony to recognize compelling and impactful stories about climate change and honor emerging filmmakers on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM. The jury members include film critic Prawit Taengaksorn, film producer Cattleya Paosrijaroen and climate expert Dr. Kritsada Boonchai. The audience award will also be presented at the event.







The 2023 CCCL Film Festival will take place from February 18-19, 2023 at Alliance Française Bangkok. The festival will expand its program to 6 cities including Chiang Rai (organized by Chiang Rai Film Club), Nan (organized by Teelobfon), Phayao (organized by Muangthongrama and AR(T)CADE), Udon Thani (organized by The Moving Forward, Communication Arts, Udon Thani Rajabhat University), Songkhla (organized by a.e.y.space) and Pattani (organized by 82 Jabang). Free registration is now open at www.ccclfilmfestival.com.





About CCCL Film Festival

CCCL Film Festival is a platform for Thai youth and communities to share their stories of climate impact, resilience, inspiration, and innovation. Founded in 2019, CCCL aims to raise awareness about climate change through the power of short films and inspire action in Thailand and Asia. We organize year-round activities and offer a limited number of filmmaking grants and mentorship to young aspiring filmmakers.



















