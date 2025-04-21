Malaysian DPM stresses China-ASEAN’s wise approach to challenges

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister pointed out that as China-ASEAN cooperation enters the 3.0 era, China and ASEAN must jointly face challenges guided by wisdom.

On the occasion of Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN on a rotational basis this year, the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) in collaboration with China’s Xinhua News Agency, organized the ASEAN-China Media and Think Tank Forum in Kuala Lumpur on April 11, 2025, to promote regional cooperation. The forum was attended by more than 200 people from media circles, researchers, and academics from the 10 ASEAN member countries and China.







Dato’ Sri Haji Fadillah bin Haji Yusof, the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, stated at the opening ceremony that Malaysia is fully committed to promoting platforms for dialogue and cooperation at both regional and global levels. He emphasized that working together to face global and regional challenges is crucial, and that China and ASEAN should use wisdom to guide their path for the benefit of their relationship and the fostering of social values, ultimately for peaceful and sustainable development.



Meanwhile, Malaysian Digital Communications Minister Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil stated that the media’s role is not limited to providing news and information to society. He emphasized that communication is the foundation for building trust and leading to mutual respect. Therefore, the media must be credible and proactive in its role, supporting the creation of shared values in a constructive manner and helping to prevent the dissemination of fake news, and misinformation that harm society. He added that it is time for China and ASEAN to cooperate in developing the skills of media professionals to be aware of digital threats, have accurate communication skills, and possess the skills to create constructive and beneficial content.



The Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Communications agreed on was that while AI innovation can be used beneficially in reporting and communication, it must be used wisely. Relying solely on AI is not safe; human workers and editors must filter and verify accuracy. -819 (TNA)

































