Government reaffirms legality of 5,200-MW renewable energy bidding amid oversight concerns

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has addressed concerns over the 5,200-megawatt renewable energy bidding process, reaffirming that all procedures comply with existing legal frameworks and national energy policy. The project was launched in 2022 under the previous administration, and contract signings were initially delayed due to lawsuits filed by unsuccessful bidders. These legal challenges were dismissed by the Supreme Administrative Court, allowing the signing process to resume.







Out of the total capacity, 4,852 megawatts have been awarded, resulting in 175 projects. Of these, 83 are under the supervision of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), which has already signed 67 contracts. The contracts are subject to a two-year completion deadline, with solar agreements due by April 18, 2025, and wind power contracts by 2026. To mitigate risks, recent agreements include provisions for immediate termination in the event of any legal or procedural violations.

Sixteen projects remain unsigned. Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga has held discussions with EGAT to determine whether the signing of these remaining contracts can be legally postponed. Most of the pending projects involve wind energy. Legal teams are currently reviewing whether a delay would be permissible within the current regulatory framework.



Responsibility for the procurement process lies with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), an independent agency. While the Minister of Energy oversees EGAT, he has no direct authority over the ERC. Peeraphan has stated that the current legal framework limits effective oversight and has called for reforms to outdated energy laws to improve transparency and reduce the risk of favoritism. He has assured the public that contracts can be revoked if any wrongdoing is identified, regardless of their 25-year terms. (NNT)

































