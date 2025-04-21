China Railway executive detained in collapsed building probe

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has detained Zhang Chuanling, a key executive at China Railway No. 10 (Thailand) for allegedly using Thai nominees in violation of foreign business laws related to the State Audit Office building project, which collapsed during an earthquake last month.

Zhang, a Chinese national holding a significant stake in the company, was apprehended following an arrest warrant. He denies the charges, claiming to represent a Chinese state-owned enterprise and acting merely as an appointed executive.







Simultaneously, the DSI is actively pursuing three Thais believed to be nominees for the company. While Zhang admitted knowing them, he refused to comment on their alleged nominee status.

Investigators are tracing a substantial loan obtained by these Thai directors from a Chinese source, suspecting their financial background doesn’t align with their business involvement. The DSI seeks their testimony to complete the investigation, leading to the issuance of arrest warrants due to their non-cooperation.



In a related development, Zhang reportedly confirmed that the Chinese state-owned enterprise has approved approximately 120 million baht in compensation for those affected by the building collapse and is coordinating with the Ministry of Justice for its distribution. The DSI did not oppose Zhang’s bail due to the charges carrying a prison sentence of less than 10 years, and his legal team has prepared bail security for the court’s consideration. (TNA)

































