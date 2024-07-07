Major fire erupted in Trok Pho community on Yaowarat road, Bangkok; 200 affected residents register for aid

A major fire erupted on July 6th night in the Trok Pho community on Yaowarat road, Samphanthawong district, causing extensive damage and prompting evacuations. The blaze, which started at around 8:45 p.m., was controlled within three hours by emergency services, with ongoing efforts throughout the night to prevent further outbreaks.







Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, along with Suriyachai Rawiwan, the director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, and officials from Samphanthawong district, conducted an early morning assessment on July 7 to coordinate relief and assess the damage. Over 200 affected residents have already registered for assistance at a point set up by the district office.

The fire also significantly damaged two local hotels, displacing numerous residents, including many migrant workers. The community, characterized by its numerous wooden structures, faced a heightened fire risk, with preliminary assessments indicating that only some of the 65 households were partially damaged.







The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has established temporary shelters for displaced individuals at Wat Traimit Withayaram, Wat Samphanthawong, Wat Chai Chana Songkhram, and the Phichai Yat Building at the Samphanthawong District Office.

Forensic teams are investigating the cause of the fire, with continued efforts to extinguish any remaining hotspots as the community begins the recovery process. (NNT)















































