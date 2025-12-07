Thai Army reports border clash at Phu Pha Lek as evacuations expand across four provinces

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Second Army Region has reported an armed clash along the Phu Pha Lek border area. Security forces responded proportionately in accordance with the established Rules of Engagement and have since brought the situation under control.

According to the initial report, two Thai soldiers sustained injuries during the incident and were immediately transported for urgent medical treatment. The Army has confirmed that both personnel are receiving care and that their conditions are being closely monitored.







The Second Army Region reported that troops in the area continue to operate under strict adherence to the Rules of Engagement to prevent escalation while maintaining security and stability along the border.

Authorities have advised residents in the border districts of Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani to relocate to designated evacuation centers amid heightened uncertainty and the possibility of an expanded armed confrontation along the frontier. (NNT)



































