Election Commission urged to expedite certification of Senate election results

Political analysts and newly elected senators are urging the Election Commission (EC) to expedite the certification of the Senate election results, allowing 200 newly elected members to take office promptly. The appeal is in response to delays caused by ongoing investigations into electoral irregularities and candidate qualifications.







The EC maintains the authority to disqualify any candidates found in violation of electoral laws, even post-certification.

At a forum organized by the Thai Journalists Association, participants voiced concerns over the current appointed Senate’s extended tenure due to delayed certification. The group criticized the election system for yielding disproportionate representation across provinces and potentially compromising the Senate’s role in endorsing key independent organizations.







EC Chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong has stated that postponing the announcement of results is essential to thoroughly address all outstanding issues and ensure all senators-elect comply with regulatory standards, thus safeguarding the Senate’s integrity.

Several senators-elect have also called for a swift transition to a democratically elected Senate, stressing the need to limit the decision-making roles of the current caretaker Senate as the nation awaits the formation of the new Senate. (NNT)





































