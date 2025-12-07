Prime Minister orders full border evacuation and defense response after Cambodian forces open fire

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Prime Minister is closely monitoring escalating tensions along the Thai–Cambodian border after Cambodian forces opened fire in the Phu Pha Lek – Phlan Hin Paet Kon area, prompting Thai troops under the Second Army Area to return fire in ongoing exchanges.

Government Spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Defence and all military units to take all necessary measures to protect Thailand’s sovereignty and ensure the safety of civilians. He emphasized that provincial governors must assist residents in evacuating according to pre-established emergency plans.







The government urged residents in border districts of four provinces—Buri Ram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani—to move to designated evacuation centers for their safety. Local authorities and military units continue to maintain heightened alert levels as the situation remains uncertain and could potentially escalate further. (NNT)



































