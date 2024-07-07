Sidewalks in Bangkok’s China Town feature peony-pattern bricks

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is carrying out a sidewalk renovation project in China Town under the policy “Walkable City,” aiming to improve 1,000 kilometers of sidewalks to boost local economies and tourism.

One of the major focuses is on the peony-pattern bricks designed to match the China Town area of Bangkok. The peony flower, in Chinese belief, is a sign of prosperity, loyalty, and luck. Therefore, the peony-pattern bricks are not only a decoration but are also filled with a memorable identity, making them a new landmark.







The sidewalk renovation project in China Town includes seven roads – Yaowarat, Chakrawad, Songward, Trimitr, Mangon, Padung Dao, and Charoen Krung – and it is partially completed.

Moreover, the BMA also appreciates Lisa’s new music video, “Rockstar,” which promotes Yaowarat to people all over the world. China Town is all-round getting ready to welcome all tourists, and the residents hope that the newly renovated sidewalks will be one of the attractions that impress all the visitors. (PRD)

















































