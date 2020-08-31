Mae Kha canal and irrigation project in Chiang Mai developed

The Minister of the Interior has inspected development of Mae Kha Canal in Chiang Mai.

Gen Anupong Paojiinda, Minister of the Interior, led a team investigating recent problems affecting the northern province’s Mae Kha Canal. He was briefed on the past performance of the Chiang Mai Irrigation Project, with Nakhon Chiang Mai Municipality and military personnel working together to solve the problems of Mae Kha Canal, to restore it to its former cleanliness.







The Minister of the Interior has placed importance on solving the Mae Kha Canal wastewater problem which should improve when the Mae Ngat – Mae Kuang water diversion tunnel project is finished. He also took a boat trip to explore Mae Kha Canal, to note improvements to the landscape and drainage system as work on the canal system proceeds. (NNT)











