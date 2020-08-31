Thai Red Cross Youth help raise COVID-19 public awareness

Members of the Thai Red Cross Youth movement have joined residents of Bangkok’s Phaya Thai district in a volunteer activity to help clean up local communities while promoting knowledge of personal preventative measures against COVID-19.







At the ASEAN community in Phaya Thai district of Bangkok, some 150 members of the Thai Red Cross Youth movement have helped clean up the area and develop public spaces in the community, including the creation of the community’s vegetable farm, while helping promote awareness of COVID-19 prevention methods among community residents.

Red Cross Youth have joined community leaders to help train volunteers who will be screening persons entering and exiting the community for any symptoms of illness.

They have held recreational activities for children in the community, where they have taught the children easy preventative measures against COVID-19, and let them create their own cards expressing their encouragement of community residents.

The Thai Red Cross Youth movement has previously distributed cloth face masks to residents of Phaya Thai, Bang Rak, and Pathum Wan districts of Bangkok, where they have discovered issues affecting local communities, concerning personal hygiene, a lack of disease prevention knowledge, and the stress endured by people affected by the crisis.

This volunteer activity at the ASEAN community in Phaya Thai district was requested by the community, to give residents the information they need on how to protect themselves from COVID-19, as well as provide moral support for affected residents. (NNT)

