Thailand tourism activities resume to welcome domestic tourists

After more anti-COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were lifted, businesses and tourism activities in many provinces have resumed in a bid to attract more visitors.







In Chonburi province, the President of Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, Kampol Tansajja, has announced that the garden will offer free entry to visitors from six provinces and 10 districts of Bangkok next month, complying with the government’s policy to encourage Thais to travel within Thailand. The six provinces are Ayutthaya, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Chai Nat, Samut Prakan and Chachoengsao. The 10 districts of Bangkok are Bang Khen, Sai Mai, Don Mueang, Lak Si, Chatuchak, Bung Kum, Bang Kapi, Lat Phrao, Wang Thong Lang and Huai Khwang.

The Governor of Krabi, Pol. Lt. Col. ML Kitibodi Prawit, has presented Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) emblems to 37 tourism-related entrepreneurs, who received certification from the province on June 22 this year. Pol. Lt. Col. ML Kitibodi said today the SHA will help restore the confidence of tourists who want to visit Krabi at this time. It will help businesses in the province adapt to the new normal, while strengthening its position as one of the top tourist destinations among Thai and international travelers.

Officials from the Phuket Tourism and Sports Office visited the Ban Khian tourist community in Thep Krasattri subdistrict, Phuket province, to assess its potential and hold a discussion on tourism promotion. The Deputy Mayor of Thep Krasattri Subdistrict Municipality Office, Wittaya Sinkha, said Ban Khian tourist community is a historic community that has many important sites, such as Phra Nang Sang temple, which is more than 100 years old and was once used as a battlefield between Thai and Burmese soldiers. Three ancient Buddha statues are on display at the temple. Another important destination in Ban Khian is Phra Thong temple. It is famous for its half-buried golden Buddha statue in its grounds. The temple is also listed in the Unseen Thailand campaign. Mr. Wittaya said it is important to promote the Ban Khian tourist community so as to support the local people.












