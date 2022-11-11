‘London Bus’ promotes tourism in Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has introduced a new winter tourism campaign in Great Britain, with the slogan “Always Warm,” through a distinctive London bus wrapping.

A double-deck London bus was wrapped in an “Always Warm” decoration to encourage foreign travelers, especially Europeans, to visit Thailand, where the weather is always nice and warm, the same as the feeling of Thai hospitality.







The images on the bus portray some of Thailand’s key destinations for international tourists, including Talu Island in Rayong province and Pak Meng Island in Trang province.

The bus offers hop on–hop off services until 12 November, during the “World Travel Market 2022” (WTM2022), with the tour starting at 10.30 hr from the London Eye, with stops en route at key attractions in London. (PRD)

































