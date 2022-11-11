Pattaya police uncover major Chinese casino in the heart of town

Pattaya and immigration police raided a Chinese-owned project where they found an as-yet-unopened casino.

Pattaya officers were joined by agents from Trat Immigration Office in the Nov. 9 operation at a 16-rai property on Soi Chalermprakiat 6 (Pattaya 3rd Road) at the Soi Paniedchang intersection.

The property, closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, was zoned for a barbecued pork restaurant, Chinese restaurant, boxing stadium and karaoke club. The owner is said to be a Chinese national known only as “Ming”.







Police arrived to find construction workers completing the modification of the barbecue joint into a plush baccarat casino. Across its red carpeting, police found Tiger/Dragon tables, more than 500 sets of dice, about 400-500 sets of cards and other gambling equipment.

The building was divided into a large casino floor, cashier station, two VIP rooms, two bedrooms upstairs and a security room.

One unidentified Sattahip man of Chinese ancestry was arrested.









































