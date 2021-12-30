Local infections outnumber infected international arrivals to Thailand

There were 934 Omicron cases in the country and local infections rose as arrivals slowed down, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.

Dr Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the department, said the 934 Omicron cases comprised 577 arrivals and 357 local infections and they existed in all public health regions of the Public Health Ministry.







Local infections would outnumber infected arrivals because the number of visitors was slowing down, he said.

Full vaccination and natural infection stimulated antibodies but no one should try to find out which cause would give better immunity. Repeated infection would not cause severe symptoms, Dr Supakit said.



Meanwhile, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported that over the past 24 hours there were 3,037 new COVID-19 cases and 3,115 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

There were 25 new COVID-19 fatalities and 33,399 patients were receiving treatment at hospital. (TNA)



























