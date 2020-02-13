Chinese diplomat assures virus outbreak under control

BANGKOK – Chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok, Yang Xin thanked Thailand for support to China while he assured that the coronavirus outbreaks in China are under control.







In a meeting with the Thai House Committee on the Prevention and Mitigation of the Effect of Natural and Public Disaster at Parliament on Wednesday, Yang Xin gave confirmation that currently, Chinese authorities can control the outbreak situation, which can be seen in a continuous drop in the number of new patients in the past 7 days.

The novel coronavirus was renamed COVID-19 on Tuesday by the World Health Organization.

Chinese Chargé d’affaires expressed gratitude to Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand for sending medical supplies and medicines to China.

He also thanked Thai government for help and support to the Chinese government and said local government in Wuhan has taken good care of Thai people, who are still there.

He expressed confidence that China would be able to get through the crisis soon with support from global communities.

In this regard, the committee gave him face masks and hand sanitizers for distribution to people.







