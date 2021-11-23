Live from Paris – A Thai culinary extravaganza on Instagram

Everyone is invited to watch ‘A Culinary Voyage with Le Cordon Paris’, a Thai culinary demonstration to be held at Le Cordon Bleu Paris, live on Instagram @lecordonbleuparis on 25 November at 22.00 Hrs. Thai time.

The event is being organised by the TAT Paris Office and Royal Thai Embassy in France, and will take place in English and French. It will be hosted by Chef ‘Gigg’ Kamol Chobdee-ngam, from Lerdthip Restaurant in Bangkok and winner of the Iron Chef Thailand 2015, and Chef Fabrice Danniel, Vice-Director of Culinary Arts – Head of the Le Cordon Bleu Pastry & Boulangerie Departments.







Participants will be taken on a gastronomic discovery of Phat Thai (stir-fried rice noodles with dried shrimp, peanuts, scrambled egg, and bean sprouts), one of the most popular worldwide of all Thai dishes, by Chef Kamol who was invited to Paris for the event by H.E.M. Sarun Charoensuwan, Thai Ambassador to France. Chef Fabrice will also create a surprise dessert combining Thai flavours and French haute cuisine techniques.



Ms. Soraya Homchuen, TAT Paris Director, said “This event offers a great opportunity to promote Thai gastronomy, which is one of the important criteria the French people consider when choosing a destination for their holiday.”

Gastronomy is a key element of Thailand’s new tourism marketing campaign the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022’ and to capitalise on the appeal of the cooking demonstration, a short conference on Thailand’s reopening to tourism will also be held.

Thailand is now welcoming visitors from around the world. Fully vaccinated visitors from 63 countries and territories are welcomed to enter Thailand via the Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & GO) entry scheme and those from every country around the world can enter via the Living in the “Blue Zone” (17 Sandbox destinations) programme. Meanwhile, partially or unvaccinated visitors are also much welcomed via the Happy Quarantine programme.







France is among the 63 Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & GO) countries and territories. Thailand is the number one Asian destination for French travellers, having attracted over 745,000 visitors from France in 2019.

Established in 1895, Le Cordon Bleu Paris is a distinguished culinary institute in France and while French cuisine is its main focus, some popular Thai dishes are also taught to its students.



























