Thailand and Cambodia discuss bilateral transport and tourism collaboration

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob discussed bilateral transport cooperation with a deputy tourism minister of Cambodia.

After the meeting with the delegation of Cambodia’s Deputy Tourism Minister Sok Sokrenthya who is also a private advisor to the Cambodian prime minister, Mr. Saksayam said the Transport Ministry was working out a motorway-rail map (MR-Map) and a land bridge project to link the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand and both projects would lead to transport networking, economic development and tourism promotion with neighboring countries.







Mr. Saksayam said that the Cambodian delegation discussed the possibility of the early opening of the Ban Nong Ian-Stung Bot border pass before the completed construction of a customs office and a border road connecting to a bridge across the border there.



Both sides also exchanged opinions on COVID-19 vaccination in both countries which would pave the way for bilateral tourism promotion especially between Thailand’s lower Northeast and Cambodia. Besides, the Cambodian delegation confirmed Cambodia’s support for the launch of low-cost airline flight services from Buri Ram province to tourist destinations in Cambodia, Mr. Saksayam said. (TNA)



























