Thailand announces inaugural collaboration with Tourism Cares – US-based non-profit organization

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is excited to announce its inaugural partnership with Tourism Cares, a US-based non-profit organization dedicated to advancing sustainability within the travel and tourism industry. This collaboration stems from a strong belief in the travel sector’s ability to create positive social, environmental, and economic impacts.

Focused on advancing Thailand’s tourism sustainability, TAT has implemented various initiatives to realize its Sustainable Tourism Goals (STG). Examples include standardization programs such as STARS, CF Hotels, Green Leaves, and Thailand Tourism Awards (TTA), aimed at motivating Thai suppliers to incorporate sustainable practices.







Within the US Market, TAT has partnered with Tourism Cares, an organization that has been a catalyst for positive change for more than two decades. They bring together global stakeholders in the tourism industry to contribute to the well-being of local communities through various initiatives, including programming, education, and resources.

Mr. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas, said “TAT is delighted to collaborate with Tourism Cares, as we share the common vision that travel can offer meaningful experiences for travellers and the people and communities they visit. By becoming a destination partner of Tourism Cares, we believe that Thai tourism businesses will gain valuable insights into the preferences of US travellers when it comes to sustainable trips. This partnership will enable us to enhance our offerings and better meet the needs of these conscious travellers.”

In 2023, Thailand welcomed approximately 930,000 US travellers, an increase of 112% (post covid) from the previous year. US travellers seek a unique experience that profoundly connects with local communities.

In 2024, TAT anticipates that the country will accrue a combined tourism revenue ranging from approximately 1.54 to 1.92 billion Baht from the international market and 0.86 to 1.08 billion Baht from the domestic market as part of the base case scenario.









To help the travel trade and sustainably minded travellers quickly source a list of vetted, sustainable organizations making positive social and environmental impacts in destinations, TAT has collaborated on the Tourism Cares Meaningful Travel Map of Thailand by adding 15 Impact Partners, with more to come. The Map can be viewed at https://www.tourismcares.org/thailand.

Mr. John Sutherland, Senior Director of Community Impact at Tourism Cares, expressed enthusiasm about the organization’s venture into Southeast Asia, marking this as a significant collaboration with Thailand. He recognized Thailand’s prominent position in the region’s sustainability efforts and highlighted the potential observed during the recent Tourism Cares Meaningful Travel FAM with Thailand.







“Throughout the past week, we actively interacted with local authorities, individuals, and communities, fostering meaningful exchanges of ideas to ensure that travel is used as a force for good. The partnership between Tourism Cares and TAT is poised to introduce sustainable Thai products and services to the U.S. markets to help positively impact Thailand’s people and places.”

From 6-14 March 2024, TAT and Tourism Cares organized the “Tourism Cares Meaningful Travel FAM with Thailand.” Together, they brought 14 representatives from various tourism industry sectors to Thailand, offering them meaningful experiences such as engaging with local Thai business operators and communities in Bangkok and Krabi.









TAT Deputy Governor, Mr. Cheawsamoot emphasised that “by placing sustainability at the heart of our strategies, a sustainable trip as this would not be possible without a means of sustainable transportation.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Delta Air Lines and Korean Air for a second consecutive year after the Feel Thailand with Delta Air Lines campaign launch in 2022. The accessibility for US travellers to Thailand through the initiative made travel seamless and lessened the stress often accompanying an international journey. This year, we are advancing our efforts to ensure that this accessibility evolves into a more responsible mode of travel for every customer’s journey.”







Mr. Andrew Kim, Director of Sales for Korea and Southeast Asia at Delta Air Lines, expressed “We view sustainability not as an option but as a way of life. Individuals do not need to trade luxury for sustainability, as we smoothly integrate both. We are enthusiastic about extending our partnership with Thailand and take great pride in having Thailand as an integral part of our Delta Sustainability Program.”

Following the announcement of the collaboration between TAT and Tourism Cares, an educational session was held at the Peninsula Bangkok Hotel for a Thai audience of business operators in the tourism sector. The agenda featured a presentation by Tourism Cares and a panel discussion on “Crafting a Sustainable Thailand Trip Tailored to the US Travel Market,” led by key figures from the public and private sectors of the tourism industry. The session concluded with a networking opportunity for FAM participants and Thai suppliers.









About the Tourism Authority of Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) was established in 1960 by the Royal Thai Government to promote tourism promotion. Since 1965, TAT has been in the United States, with offices in New York and Los Angeles.

About Tourism Cares

Tourism Cares, Inc. is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that advances the travel industry’s positive impact to help people and places thrive. We believe it’s in our best interest to support the destinations our industry depends on so that communities, travelers, and businesses can prosper. We mobilize the entire industry to use its business as a force for good by uniting, activating, and inspiring all sectors to make a positive impact through travel. Learn more at TourismCares.org and @TourismCares.







About Delta Air Lines

One of the major airlines of the United States and a legacy carrier. One of the world’s oldest airlines in operation, Delta Air Lines is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The airline, its subsidiaries, and regional affiliates, including Delta Connection, operate over 5,400 flights daily and serve 325 destinations in 52 countries on six continents. Delta is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance. Delta has nine hubs, with Atlanta being its most extensive in terms of total passengers and number of departures. It is ranked second among the world’s largest airlines by number of scheduled passengers carried.

About Korean Airlines

Korean Air, established in 1969, is one of the world’s top 20 airlines, carrying more than 26 million passengers in 2017. The airline operates over 460 flights daily to 124 cities in 44 countries on six continents; it has a modern fleet of 174 aircraft and employs over 20,000 professional employees. Korean Air’s core business includes passenger, cargo, aerospace, catering, and in-flight sales. The airline’s central hub is at the newly-opened Incheon (ICN) International Airport Terminal 2.







Korean Air is also a founding member of SkyTeam, a global airline alliance established in 2000. SkyTeam has 19 members and operates more than 10,062 flights daily to 1,062 cities in over 170 countries worldwide. SkyTeam members are dedicated to delivering our passengers safe, reliable, and comfortable journeys. (TAT)

































