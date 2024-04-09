List of Bangkok Songkran Festivities – water gun fights, music festivals, parades and more

The “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024” will be held from 11 to 15 April along Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue and at Sanam Luang in Bangkok. The highlight is the Maha Songkran Parade on the 11th of April, which begins at the Phan Fa Lilat Bridge and ends at Sanam Luang, with 20 major processions and over 1,000 performers. Sanam Luang will serve as the major venue for the festival, which will last five days. The main stage will have cultural and musical acts, such as a Khon masked play and Nora dance drama, both of which are recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage performing arts, and there will be performances of modern and symphonic music.







“Silom Road Songkran Water Fights,” which take place from 12 to 16 April, transform Bangkok’s Silom Road into a bustling pedestrian-only zone. This is one of the city’s most important events, attracting both locals and international visitors who can’t wait to participate in the boisterous water festivities. Silom Road, known for being a vibrant business district and for its electrifying nightlife, becomes the focus of Bangkok’s Songkran celebrations.

“RCA Siam Songkran 2024 Music Festival – Dance Under the Stars at RCA Central Park Bangkok” is a four-day (12-15 April) journey through throbbing sounds, engaging performances, and unforgettable moments beneath the Thai sky. A remarkable array of artists, spanning many music genres, will join the celebrations.







On 13-15 April, Khao San Road, a popular backpacker destination for budget travelers, transforms into a water fight venue during Songkran. In fact, it will be nearly impossible to leave this road dry because everyone will be carrying water pistols and buckets of water, so you’re going to be soaked as soon as you walk in. Feel free to fight back with water, as well; it’s really welcome here!

And then there’s the “S2O Songkran Music Festival.” Let’s dance all night long and find yourself getting down with the beat from 13 to 15 April at the Live Park (Rama 9) S2O Songkran Music Festival, where a battery of water guns will be firing water into the audience from the stage – You’re guaranteed to have a lot of wet and watery fun with old and new friends! (PRD)































