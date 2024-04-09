March marks hottest month on record globally

In a recent publication, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), an agency of the European Union, has made a startling announcement regarding the state of the planet’s climate. According to their data, March 2024 has gone down in history as the hottest month ever recorded worldwide. This revelation marks the 10th consecutive month of record-breaking heat, signifying a worrying trend of escalating temperatures.

The C3S report highlights that each month over the past 10 months leading up to March has surpassed the heat levels of its respective month in all previous years. From April 2023 to March 2024, the global average temperature soared by a staggering 1.58 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era (1850-1900). This period also represents the hottest 12-month stretch since records began in the year 1940 of the Industrial Revolution.







Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of C3S, expressed deep concern over the long-term implications of this alarming trend, emphasizing the rapid pace of climate change.

The consequences of this unprecedented global warming are already evident. The Amazon rainforest in South America is experiencing severe drought conditions, leading to unprecedented wildfires in regions such as Venezuela from January to March. Similarly, southern Africa is grappling with drought emergencies, resulting in significant crop losses and widespread hunger.







Furthermore, marine scientists are warning of a looming catastrophe in the southern hemisphere as rising sea temperatures are expected to trigger a major coral bleaching event. This event could potentially be the worst in recorded global history, posing a grave threat to marine ecosystems.

C3S has attributed the primary cause of this abnormal global warming to the release of greenhouse gases from human activities. This stark revelation underscores the urgent need for concerted international action to address climate change and mitigate its devastating impacts on the planet and its inhabitants.





























