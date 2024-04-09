Are you ready to celebrate Songkran in Bangkok!

THAILAND EVENT: Are you ready to celebrate Songkran in Thailand, the traditional Thai New Year festival that is listed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage?

The Thai government is marking this global recognition with the “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024,” scheduled from 11th to 15th April, from 1 pm to 10 pm. The festival will take place along Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue and at Sanam Luang in Bangkok.

The five-day festival features a packed schedule of events, offering tourists a delightful glimpse into the nationwide celebrations of Songkran and allowing Thais to take pride in their nation’s cultural heritage. (TAT)









































