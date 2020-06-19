‘Let’s Help Farmers’ at Lido Connect Siam Square in Bangkok

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is supporting the “Let’s Help Farmers” agricultural marketplace event, scheduled to take place from 25-28 June, 2020, from 11.00-20.00 Hrs. at Lido Connect, Siam Square, a “co-cultural” space located in the heart of Bangkok’s shopping district.







The special four-day agricultural marketplace is staged under cooperation between TAT, the Property Management Office, Chulalongkorn University (PMCU), Lido Connect and the Facebook page: Let’s Help Farmers.



The event is to assist Thai farmers affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation to sell their produce directly to customers.

In addition to the opportunity to shop for fresh farm produce, including vegetables, fruits and herbs, customers will get the chance to learn how to select seasonal fruits as well as enjoy many other activities.

For more information, follow the Facebook page: Let's Help Farmers (mostly in Thai). (tatnews.org)












