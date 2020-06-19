Over 100 pub goers arrested for violating ‘Emergency Decree’ in Bangkok

About one hundred pub goers were arrested and charged with violating the emergency decree following a police raid at a pub in Bangkok after midnight on Friday.







The existing emergency decree bans social gatherings in crowded places like entertainment venues during the Covid-19 situation.

Pol Col Kritsana Pattanacharoen, deputy police spokesman said that a combined team of police raided Fake pub on Pradit Manutham Road in Bueng Kum district and arrested 111 people (64 men and 47 women) including four young people.

Urine tests were conducted. The police found one person having ketamine in possession and 24 others having methamphetamine. One person carried a gun. Further legal action will be taken against them.

National police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda ordered the police to get tough with rule breakers. The curfew was lifted but other restrictions remain in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. (TNA)











