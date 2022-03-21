Leading opposition party ‘Pheu Thai’ expects return to national administration

A daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is confident her Pheu Thai Party will return to national administration after the next general election.
Paethongtan Shinawatra, Pheu Thai’s chief advisor on participation and innovation, on Sunday shared her view after an event to introduce herself as the “Head of the Pheu Thai Family” in the northeastern province to mobilize support from the Pheu Thai members who have been with the party since it was the now-defunct Thai Rak Thai Party.
Announcing her confidence to win 14 million votes in the next general election, Ms Paethongtan said Pheu Thai would lead the next government and formulate policies for the public interest and economic solutions for people. She said that the party had proved since it had been the Thai Rak Thai Party that its policies had brought good life to people.She declined to confirm if she would be a prime minister candidate, saying she would wait for House dissolution first. She said that at present she was happy to work for Pheu Thai and see the potential of party members. She also said that democracy would have to be restored.National economy was more important than her father’s return to Thailand, Ms Paethongtan said. (TNA)
