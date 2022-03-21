Leading opposition party ‘Pheu Thai’ expects return to national administration

A daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is confident her Pheu Thai Party will return to national administration after the next general election.

Paethongtan Shinawatra, Pheu Thai’s chief advisor on participation and innovation, on Sunday shared her view after an event to introduce herself as the “Head of the Pheu Thai Family” in the northeastern province to mobilize support from the Pheu Thai members who have been with the party since it was the now-defunct Thai Rak Thai Party.

