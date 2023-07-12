Lat Krabang overpass bridge collapse clearing to take 3-4 days, says Bangkok Governor

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said Tuesday that the involved agencies need 3-4 days to clear the debris on the groud that came from the collapsed segment of the under construction Lat Krabang overpass bridge.

The overpass bridge has collapsed on Monday evening, killed at least two people – an engineer and a construction worker. Twelve people were injured from the incident and sent to nearby hospitals. Many vehicles were crushed, a building was damaged and several power poles were toppled.







The segment that collapsed is part of an elevated road costing 1.6 billion baht being built between Onnuch and Lat Krabang under contract to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration scheduled to finish next year.

Mr. Chadchart told a press conference that it would take at least three days to open the traffic on Luang Phaeng Road in Lat Krabang normally.



The Governor said the initial findings after the inspection the scene show that the accident may have caused by the malfunctioning of the “launcher”, which is used temporarily to support the beam of the overpass under construction during the day.

However, he said, the investigations to the cause of the accident would be carried out with the cooperation from the Engineering Institute of Thailand. (TNA)























