Thailand launches ‘Discover the New You’ campaign to attract health and wellness tourists

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed support over Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s campaign: ‘Discover the New You!’ which is aimed to promote health and wellness tourism in a creative manner, according to Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

The campaign is in line with the Government’s policy to push for new types of tourism that are more diverse and sustainable, and that meet the demand of modern day tourists.







TAT has collaborated with over 130 leading health, wellness business operators, hotels ,wellness resorts and spas, as well as hospitals and specialized clinics, to launch the campaign “Discover the New You!” under the overarching “Amazing Thailand Health and Wellness New Chapters New Experience” program to introduce health and wellness travel products and services under the concept of Meaningful Wellness.



TAT has also extended its invitation to tour operators and bloggers/influencers to participate in the campaign in a bid to attract health and wellness tourists around the world. Under the campaign, 15 tourism routes have been identified. It is expected that the campaign stimulates no less than 3,000 nationwide travels, and generate over 18 million baht in revenue by September 2023.







The government spokesperson added that Gen Prayut thanked all concerned sectors for launching the campaign, which would attract more tourists with high purchasing power, and contribute to the nation’s economic value. (TNA)

















