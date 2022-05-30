Lao PDR Prime Minister to pay official visit to Thailand June 1-2

Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Phankham Viphavanh, together with his spouse is scheduled to pay an official visit to Thailand as guest of the Royal Thai Government during June 1-2, Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana disclosed.

On June 1, the Prime Minister of the Lao PDR will attend the official welcoming ceremony and have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Thailand and Defence Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House, followed by an official dinner hosted in his honor by the Prime Minister of Thailand.



The official visit to Thailand by H.E. Mr. Phankham Viphavanh – his first as the Prime Minister of the Lao PDR – will be an important opportunity for both leaders to forge closer relations and strategize future direction of bilateral cooperation between Thailand and the Lao PDR, especially the post-COVID-19 economic recovery and response to volatility of the current global situation.







According to the Government Spokesperson, this visit will be a good opportunity for the two Prime Ministers to discuss all key areas of bilateral cooperation, including the elevation of bilateral relations to strategic partnership for growth and sustainable development; trade and investment promotion; facilitation of cross-border travel and transportation to promote economic activities and livelihood of people living along the border areas; as well as regional connectivity and infrastructure development, particularly rail connection between China-Laos-Railway and Thai rail system.

They will also discuss cooperation on digital economy, labor, tourism, public health, human resources development, and prevention and suppression of drug trafficking, among others. (TNA)

































