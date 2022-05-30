‘No monkeypox cases detected in Koh Chang – Trat’, says Thailand’s DDC

Thai health authorities have reassured that there are currently no monkeypox cases in the kingdom, but asked hospitals and healthcare facilities to continuously monitor for possible infections.

The Ministry of Public Health recently addressed false claims concerning monkeypox, including misinformation suggesting that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine increases the risk of monkeypox transmission.







The Department of Disease Control (DDC) said COVID-19 vaccines do not increase the risk of monkeypox infection, while noting that conventional smallpox vaccines are 85% effective in preventing monkeypox.

The DDC also denied a report claiming that monkeypox cases were detected in Koh Chang, Trat. These cases were discovered to be simian malaria infections in humans, with mosquitos being the primary vector.





The Ministry of Public Health has activated screening protocols for international arrivals to prevent the introduction of monkeypox. Travelers, especially those from at-risk countries, who have a fever at over 38 degrees Celsius along with at least one other symptom – such as sore throat, headache, myalgia, swollen lymph nodes and rashes -, will be examined.



The ministry has ordered hospitals, skincare clinics and clinics for sexually transmitted diseases to be on high alert for potential monkeypox infections, while also preparing laboratories, medical supplies and disease investigation teams. (NNT)

































