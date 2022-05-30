Foreign arrivals will still have to register with ‘Thailand Pass’ system

From June 1 Thailand Pass registration will be compulsory only for foreign arrivals, not for Thais, according to the government spokesman.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said that from June 1 on the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration would end all kinds of quarantine and Thais would not have to register their arrivals via the Thailand Pass system or undergo a pre-travel COVID-19 test.



However, foreign arrivals will still have to register with the Thailand Pass system. Fully vaccinated foreigners will show the evidence of their vaccination and COVID-19 insurance with coverage of at least US$10,000.

Unvaccinated or inadequately vaccinated people will show the evidence of their professional antigen tests or RT-PCR tests conducted within 72 hours before their trips.







All border checkpoints for arrivals by land will reopen on June 1.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand expected 7-10 million tourists would visit the country this year and spend 1.5 trillion baht altogether, equivalent to 50% tourism recovery compared with pre-COVID tourism in 2019, Mr Thanakorn said. (TNA)

































