Lanna Soft Power Music Fest showcases Chiang Mai cultural identity

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – The Regional Public Relations Office 3 of the Public Relations Department (PRD) organized the “Lanna Soft Power Music Fest” concert in Chiang Mai to promote Thailand’s music soft power through the unique identity and cultural charm of the Lanna region. PRD Director-General Sudruetai Lertkasem presided over the opening ceremony at Central Chiang Mai Airport. The event attracted a large audience of Thai and international visitors.







​The Director-General said music is one of the most powerful forms of soft power because it serves as a universal language that connects people, conveys stories, inspires audiences, and promotes cultural values beyond borders. She noted Chiang Mai has a strong cultural foundation, especially its distinctive Lanna musical heritage, which can be creatively blended with contemporary influences to elevate Thailand’s soft power internationally. The event was designed to entertain audiences and foster pride in local cultural roots while showcasing the richness of Lanna music to a global audience.

​Mueanjai Wongyai, Director of the Regional Public Relations Office 3, said the initiative aims to advance soft power in music through creative communication and public engagement. The project provides a platform for local artists, contemporary performers, and young talents to showcase their creativity and promote Lanna identity to wider audiences. Highlights included performances by SL Music, renowned Lanna artist Aom Rattanang, the Red Umbrella Luk Thung Band from Sankampaeng School, and entertainer Kanokchat Munyad-on, whose performance blended contemporary music with Lanna’s distinctive charm and cultural identity. (NNT)

















































