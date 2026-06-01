Soft Power Music concert highlights Southern Thailand cultural charm in Surat Thani

SURAT THANI, Thailand – Deputy Director-General of the Public Relations Department Supapong Chaolan presided over the opening ceremony of the concert “Soft Power Music: The Charm of Southern Thailand” at the Tapi River Walking Street Market in Surat Thani. The event was attended by District Chief of Mueang Surat Thani Suchao Thumosik, Surat Thani City Municipality Mayor Prasert Boonprasop, heads of government agencies, private-sector representatives, media members, and local residents. Regional Public Relations Office 5 Director Sophon Kiamkan delivered the event report.







The concert was jointly organized by the Regional Public Relations Office 5 and Surat Thani City Municipality under the Creative Design, Production and Dissemination of Soft Power Music Media Project for Fiscal Year 2026. The initiative aims to promote the musical and cultural potential of Southern Thailand, position music as a key driver of the creative economy, and add value to local cultural assets. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Supapong stated that the event serves as a platform to showcase the unique cultural identity of Southern Thailand through music and performing arts. It also provides opportunities for artists, creative professionals, and community networks to present the region’s cultural heritage to wider audiences.



The event featured performances by renowned Southern artists, including Phatthalung Band, Kam The Star, Ratchanok Srilopan, Ko Kai, and ATK Band. Their performances highlighted the rich cultural traditions and distinctive musical styles of the South, creating a vibrant atmosphere that attracted large numbers of visitors. Organizers noted that the event not only promotes cultural appreciation but also supports tourism development, stimulates local economies, and encourages public participation. The project aligns with the Thai government’s policy to strengthen the country’s Soft Power by leveraging cultural capital and local wisdom to create economic opportunities, enhance competitiveness, and promote Thailand’s identity on the international stage. Surat Thani is recognized as one of the 14 southern provinces with outstanding Soft Power potential, thanks to its rich tourism resources, cultural heritage, traditional way of life, and valuable local identity. Through collaborative efforts across all sectors, the province continues to play an important role in advancing Thailand’s cultural influence globally. (NNT)

















































