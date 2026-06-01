Watch TV5MONDE documentary highlights Isan culture and Thai soft power

BANGKOK, Thailand – French television network TV5MONDE has produced and broadcast a special documentary titled Destination Francophonie: Thailand, highlighting the cultural identity and soft-power assets of northeastern Thailand to the global audience.

​The documentary features the distinct characteristics of the Isan region, presenting its traditional livelihoods, unique cultural festivals, and natural heritage sites. The production also focuses on the culinary arts of northeastern Thailand, indigenous hand-woven textiles passed down through generations, and the region’s historical significance as a major global hub for dinosaur fossil discoveries. The program highlights the strong growth of French-language education programs in schools and universities across the northeastern region.







​Beyond showcasing local Thai communities, the broadcast explores the binational bonds and friendships forged by French expatriates in the region. It features the collaborative efforts of the Terres d’Isan et de France Association and the Thai-French Cultural Center, both of which serve as platforms for cultural exchanges and community integration. The documentary also highlights the international expansion of Thai soft power, citing the success of an Isan silk exhibition at the Taulignan Silk Museum in France.



​In response to the broadcast, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, the gateway to the northeastern region, collaborated with the Terres d’Isan et de France Association to organize promotional events. These activities align with the documentary’s release to promote northeastern tourism and strengthen diplomatic, educational, and cultural relations between Thailand and France. (NNT)

Watch the documentary at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RfoBKr1RtJ4

















































