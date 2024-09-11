Landslide buries mountain village homes in Northern Thailand

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – A landslide triggered by heavy rain buried several homes in a remote mountain village in northern Thailand’s Mae Ai district on Tuesday, killing at least two people, injuring one, and leaving four others missing, local officials said.

In Ban Doi Laem village, seven houses were destroyed by the landslide and subsequent flash flood, leaving two people dead, one with a broken leg, and four others missing. All four missing individuals are believed to be from the same family.



Rescue efforts have been hampered by ongoing heavy rain, landslides, and fallen trees, forcing rescue teams to trek on foot to reach the affected village. The bodies of the deceased have been recovered, and the injured person has been evacuated to safety. However, search operations for the missing have been suspended due to safety concerns and will resume on Sept 11.

Authorities are warning residents in the area to remain vigilant as the risk of further landslides and flash floods remains high.







The disaster struck after days of torrential downpours, with rainfall reaching as high as 143 millimeters in some areas, causing flash floods and landslides in Doi Pha Hom Pok National Park. Rescue teams have been deployed to the affected areas.

A separate landslide blocked a road connecting Ban Doi Laem and Pang Ton Khong villages, cutting off access to the area. Although authorities have managed to clear the road, communication remains a challenge due to disrupted phone signals. (TNA)













































