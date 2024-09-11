PM confident in economic stimulus through 10,000 baht digital wallet plan, unfazed by critics

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrived to perform her duties on September 11, at the Shinawatra 3 Building, accompanied by Dr. Prommin Lertsuriyadej, the Secretary-General of the Prime Minister, to prepare for the upcoming Cabinet policy statement in Parliament on September 12-13.

In an interview, Prime Minister Paetongtarn reaffirmed her confidence in the 10,000-baht digital wallet initiative as a key driver of economic recovery, referring to it as a “whirlwind” that will stimulate the economy. She mentioned that the government has several concurrent projects designed to complement this stimulus and dismissed critics who claim her administration may not last a year. “Let’s count together,” she remarked with a smile.



She emphasized the importance of clear communication from each minister in response to questions from Parliament members, especially regarding the budget bill. While she can provide an overall view, detailed responses should come from ministers who are directly responsible for specific areas, as they possess the most accurate and relevant information.

When asked about the clarity of the digital wallet project, she confirmed that it would be addressed during the policy statement on September 12. The Minister of Finance will provide the full details, although she will present the overall vision.







Regarding potential differences between campaign promises and actual policy execution, Paetongtarn acknowledged that adjustments had to be made due to the complexities of setting up the necessary systems. “When we started governing, we realized there were still disputes and technical issues that needed resolving. But the economy cannot wait, so we’ve made some modifications to prioritize immediate relief for the public,” she explained. While the initial plan focused entirely on a digital wallet, they may consider phasing the stimulus or even splitting the payments.

The Prime Minister further explained that the economic stimulus plan has multiple phases, with the 10,000-baht distribution being only the first. She reassured the public that the digital infrastructure will still be developed, even if the economic situation requires more immediate intervention. “Our goal is to jump-start the economy as soon as possible, but the long-term digital transformation remains on track.”

When asked about criticisms that the phased approach might reduce the effectiveness of the economic “whirlwind,” she responded that the form has changed, but the stimulus remains strong. Further details will be provided by the Minister of Finance.









In response to questions about the opposition and the Senate’s preparedness for the upcoming policy debate, Paetongtarn remained focused, stating, “We’re doing our best, but for now, my main concern is the flooding issue.” When pressed on whether she needed special protection, she playfully avoided the question.

As for those doubting the longevity of her government, speculating it may not survive even a few months, the Prime Minister responded confidently, “Help us count together,” with a smile.





































