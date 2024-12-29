Land allocated for community use in reserved forest

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Chalermchai Sri-on has approved land allocation in the Dong Bang Yi National Reserved Forest in Mukdahan province for community use under the National Land Allocation Policy. Announced ahead of the New Year holidays, the allocation covers areas in Non Yang, Ban Pao, and Nong Sung Tai subdistricts, allowing residents to legally reside and cultivate land within the reserved forest.







The allocation includes 187 rai of land (approximately 74 acres), with 126 rai classified as Zone C for conservation use under forest and resource management guidelines. Authorization for Zone C land required compliance with the Cabinet Resolution of September 13, 1994. Eligible households will receive up to 20 rai (7.9 acres) for 30 years, granting them access to infrastructure development and secure livelihoods within legal requirements.

The allocation is part of the ministry’s efforts to provide legal land access while promoting conservation and sustainable practices for communities residing in forested areas. Recipients are encouraged to adhere to land-use guidelines responsibly and assist in preventing forest fires to help maintain environmental integrity. (NNT)

































