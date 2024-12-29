Sugar mills across Thailand suspended for air quality and road safety during New Year holiday

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Industry has ordered 57 sugar mills across Thailand to temporarily suspend operations until January 2, 2025, to address air pollution concerns and improve road safety during the New Year holiday.

The suspension targets pollution caused by the illegal burning of sugarcane, a practice known to degrade air quality. By halting sugarcane transportation, the measure is expected to reduce traffic hazards and ensure safer travel for citizens during the busy holiday season.







The decision aligns with the Ministry’s campaign for sustainable industrial reform, prioritizing cleaner, more transparent, and environmentally friendly practices while ensuring industrial operations support public health and safety.

Under the leadership of Minister Akanat Promphan, the Industry Ministry has made clear its plans to create a healthier and safer environment for all citizens, affirming the agency’s dedication to sustainable development and public well-being. (NNT)

































