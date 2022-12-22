Laem Chabang Port collaborates with international organizations to combat narcotics

Under the campaign “The PCU Project: Anti-Narcotics War,” the Laem Chabang Port Customs Office collaborates with International Organizations to combat narcotics.

Mr. Patchara Anuntasilpa as Director General of Thai Customs Department, Mr. Pongthep Buasap as Principal Advisor on Customs Control Development, Mrs. Nantita Sirikup as Deputy Director General of Thai Customs Department, and Mr. Tawal Rodjit as Director of Investigation and Suppression Office specifically command every port and customs house to concentrate on defending against smuggling narcotics and illicit goods, whether importation or exportation. In addition, the Customs strategy continues to emphasize striking a balance between customs control and trade facilitation, since customs control should not be an impediment to the success of good entrepreneurs.







Mr. Suradej Trongsirivibool as Director of Laem Chabang Port Customs Office, Mr. Varis Visantanon as Expert on Cargo inspection Techniques, Mr. Prasit Deejongcharoen as Director of Customs Control Section, and Mr. Setthawut Chantrawattana as Director of Customs X-ray and technology Center, Mr.Sittiphat Rhienrungruang as Director of Customs Service Section-III let launch “The PCU Project: Anti-Narcotics War” today (21 November 2022 at 11.00 O’clock). Customs patrol cars to patrol in Laem Chabang port for random inspections of suspicious cargo and vehicles were released, in order to protect, prevent, and suppress narcotics smuggling trade, to secure the society from the trafficking of illicit goods.







Mr. Prasit mentioned “Thai Customs Department cooperated with World Customs Organization (WCO) and United Nation Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) initiate Port Control Unit (PCU) at Laem Chabang Port Customs Office to collaborative operation such as exchange domestic and international intelligence to detain import, export, transit and transshipment of narcotics. Furthermore, we employ customs control and technology in our operation and inspection to improve efficiency, such as an X-ray machine and CCTV cameras. As the outcome, this project could protect society, people and business from illicit trade, lead to trustable shipment from Thailand on global trade. As a result, according to Customs strategy and government policy, this project will benefit society and the country.” (NNT)



















































