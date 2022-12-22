Thai auto exports slip despite rising production

Thailand’s vehicle exports fell in November despite a 44-month high in car production, due to limited space on cargo ships, data showed Tuesday.

Finished car exports dropped 10.98 percent in November from a year earlier, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

A total of 107,345 completely built cars were manufactured for export, though only 81.9%, or 87,979 units, were exported. FTI Auto Club Vice President and Spokesperson Surapong Paisitpattanapong told a news conference that the process was hindered by space shortages for wheeled products on freighters.







Following an increase in semiconductor supplies, the kingdom’s automobile production rose 15 percent year on year in November to 190,155 units – the highest figure since March 2019.

Surapong said a total of 1,724,909 cars were produced in the first 11 months of this year, a 20.95% increase from a year earlier.







He also said automakers have been receiving more microchips since August this year following a drop in semiconductor demand in the electronic industry, adding that the entire year’s car production was expected to meet the original target of 1.8 million units. (NNT)























