Krabi prison riot put under control

Officials have brought under control the riot that erupted at the Krabi prison late last night when inmates demanded that the prisoners who were infected with COVID-19 be treated outside their jail.

The riot started at about 10pm when 400 inmates tried to burn their cells and break down walls while demanding the isolation of about 300 infected prisoners.







Three inmates were injured with rubber bullets in their clash with officials and were sent to Krabi Hospital.

Finally, the Krabi governor agreed to arrange for the treatment of infected inmates at a field hospital outside the prison.



He later denied reports on buring of prison cells, saying it was burning of garbage.

AyuthSintoppant, director-general of the Corrections Department, already took a flight to Krabi. (TNA)

































